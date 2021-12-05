Is Katrina Kaif's brother 'Olympics Star' Michael Phelps? Here's what Google search says

Soon to be bride Katrina Kaif has seven siblings and according to Google a search for her brother shows Olympics gold medallist Michael Phelps; read more

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is set to say 'I DO' to URI star Vicky Kaushal. The wedding is reportedly on December 7, 8 and 9 in Rajasthan. Katrina's family is all here from London; since yesterday, we have seen her mother and sibling doing their last-minute things before the grand wedding.

We all know Katrina has a big family with seven siblings, with six sisters and a brother. Katrina has three older sisters, three younger sisters and an older brother. According to a Google search Katrina Kaif's brother is Olympics gold medallist Michael Phelps and a photo is their along with the Bharat actress. Michael Phelps is a champion swimmer.

However, Katrina’s real brother name Sebastien Laurent Michel on social media. He posted photos with some of his sisters, including Katrina, a few years back. Michel also shared an Insta story on his Instagram account, flaunting a cocktail glass kept against the background of the Mumbai skyline.

He captioned the image: “India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment". Yesterday, he was seen with sister Katrina when to the gym and later in the evening, Michel was papped going to the gym alone. Coming out of the actress' house.

He was also waved at the shutterbugs, who have been waiting for some scoop on Katrina Kaif's wedding. The family is expected to fly to the wedding venue at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 5 and 6.

It was reported, during Diwali, Katrina and Vicky had a Roka engagement ceremony at filmmakers Kabir Khan’s house in Mumbai. It was a very hush-hush affair only close family members were present.