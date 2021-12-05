  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have jungle honeymoon? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 5, 2021, 2:28 PM IST
    Here are some new details about the overhyped Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding; this report is about their honeymoon in Ranthambore.

    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding updates are all over the internet. If you are not living under a rock, you will be aware that both are getting married on December 09th, and their pre-wedding functions will begin on December 07th, which is the Mehendi night. The couple will have a royal mandap, just like movies for their wedding rituals.
     

    In the royal mandap, Katrina and Vicky will be taking their 7 pheras. The most talked-about mandap is made out of glass, says reports. It will be an attractive pavilion or gazebo to give a fairytale-like feeling. Pre-wedding functions will start on the 6th. There will be a cocktail party followed by Mehendi, which is on 7th, and Sangeet on the 8th. It is reported that Vicky and Katrina will fly by chopper to avoid public and media madness. 
     

    Now latest reports suggest that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who will be at the Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort of Barwara for their wedding, will leave for Ranthambore on December 10th after the wedding on 9th for a small honeymoon. 

    Image courtesy: Google

    Many reports said that Katrina-Vicky and their team have issued strict guidelines and told guests to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreements) before coming to the wedding. The NDA prevents guests from taking pictures, videos, reels, or posting updates on social media platforms.

    Meanwhile, District Collector Rajendra Kishan had said that all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination document and negative RT-PCR report.

    The DC has also given instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony and instructed the hotel management about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc. Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif's brother 'Olympics Star' Michael Phelps? Here's what Google search says
     

    It is reported that more than 120 Bollywood and other celebrities will attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Rajasthan. Katrina who is 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, were dating for more than two years, but the two never went public with their affair. 
     

