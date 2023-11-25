In pictures: 6 times when Katrina Kaif proved she is family-oriented

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 09, 2021, and ever since then, she has made sure to be with his family on every festival and special day.

Be it birthdays, anniversaries, or festivals, Katrina Kaif makes sure to be present at her in-law's house and be part of the occasion.

It was Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal's birthday when Katrina celebrated the occasion and posted a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa".

It was Christmas time and the 'Tiger' actress made sure to celebrate it with her family and her sister, mother-in-law, and Katrina herself twinned in White and red.

And this time it was Holi, the festival of colours where the entire Kaushal family along with Katrina's sister had fun together.

Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Karva Chauth at her in-law's house and they posted together for a cute family selfie.

It was another Holi celebration time when the Kaushal and Kaif family came together and made sure they had a fun time.