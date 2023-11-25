Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: 6 times when Katrina Kaif proved she is family-oriented

    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 09, 2021, and ever since then, she has made sure to be with his family on every festival and special day. 

    article_image1

    Be it birthdays, anniversaries, or festivals, Katrina Kaif makes sure to be present at her in-law's house and be part of the occasion. 

    article_image2

    It was Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal's birthday when Katrina celebrated the occasion and posted a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa".

    article_image3

    It was Christmas time and the 'Tiger' actress made sure to celebrate it with her family and her sister, mother-in-law, and Katrina herself twinned in White and red.

    article_image4

    And this time it was Holi, the festival of colours where the entire Kaushal family along with Katrina's sister had fun together. 

    article_image5

    Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Karva Chauth at her in-law's house and they posted together for a cute family selfie. 

    article_image6

    It was another Holi celebration time when the Kaushal and Kaif family came together and made sure they had a fun time. 

