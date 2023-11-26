Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: K-pop singer Aoora all set to enter Salman Khan's reality show

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Not only will the reality show feature the internet phenomenon Orry, but the participants will also be given a Korean twist. A popular K-pop singer is said to enter the house soon. Read details.

    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    Salman Khan's reality programme is undoubtedly the most viewed reality show on Hindi television. Season 17 of Bigg Boss is making news for a variety of reasons. BB 17 has kept spectators on the tip of their seats, from battles to alliances to strategy. The programme has gotten much attention because it brought on the online phenomenon Orry. In addition, the creators want to add a Korean twist to the season. 

    Jigna Vohra and Navid Sole were expelled from the previous Weekend Ka Vaar house, while Orhan Awatramani aka Orry joined as a wild card competitor. According to sources, Aoora, a K-pop boy duo Double-A member, will join the reality programme as a wild card competitor in the first week of December. 

    The #BiggBoss_Tak handle on X, which gives frequent information about the programme, tweeted about K-pop artist Aoora entering Bigg Boss 17. The tweet read, "BREAKING! K-Pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December." 

    Take a look at the tweet here:

    According to the ETimes, Aoora will soon join the detainees due to his popularity among Indians. Aoora rocketed to notoriety in India after his interpretation of the classic song, Jimmy Jimmy, went viral on social media. The K-pop musician has a big fan base and is always sharing his renditions of Hindi songs with his followers on the internet. 

    Meanwhile, Sonia Bansal was the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be evicted. During the elimination week, the programme also lost two additional candidates, Jigna Vohra and Navid Sole. 

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
