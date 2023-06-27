Katrina Kaif in New York City: Actress looks pretty in off-shoulder printed blue dress (Photos)

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is on vacation with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She has dropped gorgeous pictures of herself from a cafe in West Village, New York City. In the photographs, Katrina looks pretty in an off-shoulder printed blue dress.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently took a break from their hectic schedules to go on a holiday together. They flew to New York to spend some quality time together. A previously unknown photo of them with a fan recently went popular on social media. Katrina Kaif also shared images from her trip to the United States on her Instagram on Monday, June 26. Vicky and Katrina are Bollywood's most adored couple, and fans love seeing their social media updates.

Katrina has now released images of herself on her trip to New York. It depicts her posing in a restaurant. In the following photograph, she is all grins. In the final image, she is seen sipping her drink at the restaurant. Katrina looks lovely in an off-the-shoulder blue patterned dress. The location was geotagged as West Village.

Reacting to the post, Vicky posted red heart and heart eyes emojis. Mini Mathur wrote, "Hi pretty. Come back already please." Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "So pretty." A fan wrote, "This woman is breathtaking." "Finally @katrinakaif we miss you so much," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Lucky Vicky." "A really really very beautiful girl," commented another fan. "Best pictures on the internet today," said another person.

Meanwhile, Vicky was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. For the first time in a film, the actors collaborated. Following that, Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur lined up alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.