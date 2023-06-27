Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif in New York City: Actress looks pretty in off-shoulder printed blue dress (Photos)

    Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is on vacation with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She has dropped gorgeous pictures of herself from a cafe in West Village, New York City. In the photographs, Katrina looks pretty in an off-shoulder printed blue dress.

    Katrina Kaif in New York City: Actress looks pretty in off-shoulder printed blue dress (Photos) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently took a break from their hectic schedules to go on a holiday together. They flew to New York to spend some quality time together. A previously unknown photo of them with a fan recently went popular on social media. Katrina Kaif also shared images from her trip to the United States on her Instagram on Monday, June 26. Vicky and Katrina are Bollywood's most adored couple, and fans love seeing their social media updates.

    Katrina has now released images of herself on her trip to New York. It depicts her posing in a restaurant. In the following photograph, she is all grins. In the final image, she is seen sipping her drink at the restaurant. Katrina looks lovely in an off-the-shoulder blue patterned dress. The location was geotagged as West Village.

    Also Read: Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: 10 of Salman Khan's unlucky love

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)


    Reacting to the post, Vicky posted red heart and heart eyes emojis. Mini Mathur wrote, "Hi pretty. Come back already please." Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "So pretty." A fan wrote, "This woman is breathtaking." "Finally @katrinakaif we miss you so much," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Lucky Vicky." "A really really very beautiful girl," commented another fan. "Best pictures on the internet today," said another person.

    Also Read: Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details

    Meanwhile, Vicky was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. For the first time in a film, the actors collaborated. Following that, Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur lined up alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

     

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals release date of much-awaited biopic creating frenzy among fans vma

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals release date of much-awaited biopic creating frenzy among fans

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Pooja Bhatt calls out Aaliya Siddiqui over always playing victim card ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Pooja Bhatt calls out Aaliya Siddiqui over always playing victim card

    Is Kylie Jenner sparking patch-up rumours with Travis Scott at daughter Stormi's graduation? Know details vma

    Is Kylie Jenner sparking patch-up rumours with Travis Scott at daughter Stormi's graduation? Know details

    After Sidhu Moose Wala, gangster Goldy Brar admits next target is Salman Khan vma

    After Sidhu Moose Wala, gangster Goldy Brar admits next target is Salman Khan

    Who is Kusha Kapila? Actress gets trolled for discussing infidelity with Karan Johar amid divorce (WATCH) RBA

    Who is Kusha Kapila? Actress gets trolled for discussing infidelity with Karan Johar amid divorce (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Chennai Express to Golmaal - 7 best Indian comedies on OTT MSW

    Chennai Express to Golmaal - 7 best Indian comedies on OTT

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals release date of much-awaited biopic creating frenzy among fans vma

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals release date of much-awaited biopic creating frenzy among fans

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Pooja Bhatt calls out Aaliya Siddiqui over always playing victim card ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Pooja Bhatt calls out Aaliya Siddiqui over always playing victim card

    Nora Fatehi SEXY photos-video: Actress shows off her killer moves in green bra and denim shorts (WATCH) RBA

    Nora Fatehi SEXY photos-video: Actress shows off her killer moves in green bra and denim shorts (WATCH)

    Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India soon Key features confirmed here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India soon, key features confirmed; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon