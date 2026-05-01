Kate Hudson has revealed she turned down the role of Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada' due to scheduling conflicts. She clarified it was not an intentional decision and praised Anne Hathaway, who ultimately took the iconic role.

Actor Kate Hudson has revealed the real reason she turned down a role in the hit film 'The Devil Wears Prada', which eventually went to Anne Hathaway, according to E! News. Hudson clarified that her decision was not intentional but driven by scheduling conflicts and ongoing discussions at the time.

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"It wasn't that I decided not to," Hudson, who currently stars in 'Running Point' alongside Justin Theroux, said during her recent appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. "It was like one of those things. There was, like, scheduling stuff. It was in conversation and there were all these things happening and I decided not to," as quoted by the outlet.

The role of Andy Sachs ultimately went to Hathaway, whose performance in the 2006 film received widespread critical acclaim and went on to become one of her most recognised roles. While Hudson admitted she has some regrets, she believes things worked out as they were meant to. "It happened exactly the way it was supposed to," she said. Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Hudson added, "Things like that, you're like, 'Oh God, I wished that worked out,' because you know, who doesn't want to work with Meryl Streep? But you know what? Anne shines like the bright star she is. She's amazing."

'Sliding Doors' Moments in Hollywood

During the same episode, host Drew Barrymore also revealed that she had once passed on an iconic role, saying she was nearly cast as Rollergirl in Boogie Nights. "I never wanted to say it, because Heather Graham is supposed to be the Rollergirl," Barrymore said, according to E! News. She added that such moments are common in the entertainment industry and should not be viewed as competition. "It's not about competition," she said, calling it "sliding doors."

Hudson agreed with the sentiment, reiterating that missed opportunities are part of the profession and that she respects how events unfolded in her career, according to E! News.

Sequel and Reflections

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway is set to reprise her role in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The original 2006 film remains a significant pop culture reference point. Speaking at the April 20 New York City premiere, Hathaway also reflected on working with veteran actor Meryl Streep, noting her warm and collaborative nature on set. "On the first one, Meryl made a huge sacrifice because she loves the hang," Hathaway said. "Meryl loves being by the camera truck. She loves just the conversations that happen, the laughs," according to E! News. (ANI)