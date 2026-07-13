Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are presenting Ravi Muppa's short film, Incognito. It will launch their new shorts-exclusive YouTube channel 'Oh Flip Shorts', a platform aiming to showcase groundbreaking short-form cinema monthly.

Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane Launch 'Oh Flip Shorts' with 'Incognito'

Renowned filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have collaborated to present writer-director Ravi Muppa's acclaimed short film, Incognito. Starring Vikram Singh, Ayushi Nema, and Dev Chauhan, the psychological thriller--set to release on July 15--will officially launch a brand-new, shorts-exclusive YouTube channel 'Oh Flip Shorts', backed by producer Ranjan Singh and curated by Kashyap. The platform aims to serve as a premium home for groundbreaking short-form cinema, dropping one curated title every month to foster a dedicated community for indie creators.

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Filmmakers on the New Initiative

"I've always loved short films as they are the first stepping stone for a director to test their storytelling style and give them actual practice in shooting a story," said Kashyap. "Continuing the same, this is our effort to showcase some excellent short films, curated by me and presented by filmmakers whose work I look up to. We're glad to begin with Incognito by Ravi Muppa, and very hopefully that it'll be liked by the audience," he added.

Vikramaditya Motwane shared, "Incognito is gripping and beautifully atmospheric, a true blue genre short with an out-of-the-box ending. Congratulations to Ravi and his team and I'm so happy that we can present this to the audience".

About the Film 'Incognito'

Incognito follows the story of a cash-strapped motel receptionist who profits off hidden-cam videos--until he records a girl in danger of being trafficked and must decide whether to save her or protect himself. Writer-director Ravi Muppa, whose works include developing titles like Stree (2018), Bala (2019) and The Family Man (2019), noted that the digital release marks a major milestone for the project. (ANI)