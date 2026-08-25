Kashmera Shah has reacted strongly to questions about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s reported feud. The actress defended Sunita, slammed paparazzi for repeatedly discussing their controversy, and urged people to stop seeking footage from their family matter.

Kashmera Shah has lost her cool over repeated questions surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s reported marital discord. The actress was spotted at Abhishek Kumar’s birthday celebration in Mumbai on Monday, August 24, where she addressed the ongoing controversy and strongly defended Sunita.

Kashmera Shah Slams Paparazzi

When photographers asked Kashmera whether there was “tension” between Govinda and Sunita, the actress appeared visibly irritated. She questioned why the media continued to focus on their relationship and said that people should leave the couple alone if they had already decided to move on.

Kashmera also seemingly took a dig at those trying to gain publicity from the controversy, referring to the alleged media attention surrounding the family feud.

‘I Am With Sunita’

Kashmera went on to make it clear that she would stand by the women in her family. Defending Sunita, she said that Sunita is part of her family and that she would support her.

She further questioned whether Sunita had previously spoken publicly about the matter, suggesting that if she has now raised her voice, there may be a reason behind it.

Kashmera’s remarks come amid reports about growing tension between Govinda and Sunita. The controversy recently intensified after Govinda was spotted at the airport with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita subsequently took a reported dig at the actor by referring to him as her “sugar daddy.”

Govinda-Sunita Feud Escalates

Govinda later responded to Sunita’s comments in a video, asking her to stay within her limits. Reports have also claimed that the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Govinda has reportedly issued a legal notice over false reports and AI-generated content concerning his personal life. The actor has warned of legal action and sought damages reportedly amounting to Rs 100 crore.