Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer to release on THIS day; Check

Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan, a romantic drama set to stream on Netflix. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Shauna Gautam, the film blends love, self-discovery, and mischief. While the release date remains unannounced, anticipation is high

Bollywood Debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. The film was officially announced at the Next on Netflix event, though no specific release date was provided. However, a recent Netflix post featuring its February 2025 releases has sparked speculation among fans that Nadaaniyan might premiere this month

Netflix's February Release Slate

Netflix shared a lineup of its upcoming releases for February with a post hinting at an exciting month ahead. The list included titles such as Dhoom Dhaam, Dabba Cartel, and Nadaaniyan. Despite the mention of Nadaaniyan in the lineup, no confirmed release date was disclosed

Synopsis of Nadaaniyan

The film follows the story of a South Delhi socialite and a middle-class high achiever who comes up with an unconventional plan—hiring a fake boyfriend to maintain her squad’s image. However, as real emotions develop, they must navigate the complications of love and its unpredictable consequences

Musical Highlights: "Ishq Mein"

The film’s first song, Ishq Mein, was introduced at the Next on Netflix event earlier this month. Described as a soulful expression of love, the track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Sachet Tandon and Asees Kaur. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor performed to the song at the event, further building anticipation for the film

Production and Release Details

Nadaaniyan is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. With a narrative filled with romance, self-discovery, and playful mischief, the film aims to offer audiences an engaging emotional journey. While it is confirmed for a global Netflix release, the exact premiere date remains undisclosed. The cast also features prominent actors Dia Mirza and Suniel Shetty in significant roles

