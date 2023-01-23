Kartik Aaryan is '100% single', actor opens about dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan claims that he is ‘100 per cent single’ and that his dates for the next two years have been secured with his movie producers.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating while they worked together on Love Aaj Kal. However, the two actors reportedly split up shortly after the film's release. Kartik was then said to be dating Ananya Panday. As a result, in a recent interview, Kartik blushed when he was accused of being connected to each of his film's main ladies.

Kartik was on Aap Ki Adalat when the host, Rajat Sharma, accused him of the same thing. The actor was embarrassed and reacted by claiming that he is a 'generous person'. Kartik also stated that he may not be dating everyone he meets for coffee.

"Sir, I will only tell you the truth, but how many truths!" Sir, I enjoy coffee, so when someone invites me out, I know they will also enjoy coffee, therefore I usually accompany them. I am an extremely charitable person, and when that word gets out... There is nothing else I have made a record of. It only takes two individuals being seen together to make rumours that they are dating. "I bet they'll say the same thing if I go out for coffee with you!" he stated during the performance.

The Freddy actor also stated that he is "100% single" and that all of his dates have been set with the producers for the next two years. "I am 100% single.. all my dates are secured for the next two years, I am working with Sajid Sir. "I don't have time to sip coffee right now," he explained.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is presently preparing for the release of Shehzada, in which he co-stars with Kriti Sanon. The film will be released in theatres on February 10, 2023. Aside from Shehzada, Kartik has Hansal Mehta's Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and Aashiqui 3 in the works. He will also allegedly appear in Hera Pheri 3.