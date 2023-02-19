Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets

A few days ago, pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan chatting with each other went viral on social media. Kartik has revealed that he and Sara happened to be at the same place.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who starred in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, recently hit the headlines after their pictures from Udaipur went viral on social media. The pictures which did surface on Instagram showed Sara and Kartik smiling and chatting with each other.

During that time, both actors posted photos from Udaipur on their respective Instagram stories but did not feature in each other posts or stories. Kartik Aaryan got asked about the pictures in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, and Kartik revealed that he and Sara happened to be at the same place a few days ago.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kartik Aaryan said that he and Sara were at the same place, and many people who were already there at that time on the place had clicked their pictures.

Kartik elucidated more details on same and said, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai. (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."

When asked if he and Sara are doing another film together, Kartik said, “As of now, aisa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now, there is no such announcement. Because I do not know anything)."

The pictures that surfaced on social media over a week ago show Kartik and Sara chatting with each other. Sara is seen smiling in the pics and is in a loose white crop top over a black bralette paired with black tights. Kartik was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses.

