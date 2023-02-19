Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets

    A few days ago, pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan chatting with each other went viral on social media. Kartik has revealed that he and Sara happened to be at the same place.

    Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who starred in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, recently hit the headlines after their pictures from Udaipur went viral on social media. The pictures which did surface on Instagram showed Sara and Kartik smiling and chatting with each other.

    During that time, both actors posted photos from Udaipur on their respective Instagram stories but did not feature in each other posts or stories. Kartik Aaryan got asked about the pictures in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, and Kartik revealed that he and Sara happened to be at the same place a few days ago.

    ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back'

    While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kartik Aaryan said that he and Sara were at the same place, and many people who were already there at that time on the place had clicked their pictures.

    Kartik elucidated more details on same and said, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai. (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."

    When asked if he and Sara are doing another film together, Kartik said, “As of now, aisa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now, there is no such announcement. Because I do not know anything)."

    The pictures that surfaced on social media over a week ago show Kartik and Sara chatting with each other. Sara is seen smiling in the pics and is in a loose white crop top over a black bralette paired with black tights. Kartik was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 6:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details vma

    Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral vma

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral

    Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy no more: Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Arun Vijay pay condolences vma

    Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy no more: Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Arun Vijay pay condolences

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others mourn the loss of Jr NTR's cousin vma

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others mourn the loss of Jr NTR's cousin

    Priyanka Chopra's early morning selfies with daughter Malti Marie are adorable vma

    Priyanka Chopra's early morning selfies with daughter Malti Marie are adorable

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Angry about the way Australia went about its work against India - fumes Allan Border-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Angry about the way Australia went about its work' - fumes Allan Border

    Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details vma

    Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details

    Ex-BCCI panel chief Neeraj Kumar's book talks about malpractices in Indian cricket-ayh

    Ex-BCCI panel chief Neeraj Kumar's book talks about 'malpractices' in Indian cricket

    Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row AJR

    Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row

    Aero India 2023: This jacket will be a 'gamechanger' in VVIP protection

    This jacket will be a 'gamechanger' in VVIP protection; here's why

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon