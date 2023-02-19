Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details

    Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24 last year.

    Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    In a new development in Tunisha Sharma’s death case, the Waliv police in Mumbai has filed a 524-page chargesheet. As reported by a leading Indian entertainment portal, the chargesheet got filed on February 16. This sheet has exposed some startling details about why the actress could have taken her own life.

    Reportedly, the chargesheet includes statements from 31 witnesses. It includes late star Tunisha co-actors on the set of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, family members, and friends.

    ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmed Wedding: Actress looked elegant in her mother's red embroidered saree - SEE PICS

    Not just this, but in the chargesheet, the cops have claimed that it was a 10-minute-long conversation between the actress and Sheezan Khan that might have broken her will power, following which Tunisha took her own life. The chargesheet also claims that the fact that Khan deleted his WhatsApp chat hints at the reality that he might be responsible for Tunisha death.

    "We have submitted the charge sheet along with the CCTV recordings showing that Tunisha was depressed after she spoke to Sheezan, following which she hanged herself in the make-up room," a police officer cited by the news portal said.

    Meanwhile, the police waits for her clothes forensic reports to find out if the actress was in any way assaulted or not. The police added, "We are still awaiting forensic reports of Tunisha’s clothes to find out whether there were any blood stains on them or some other indication that she got assaulted."

    For the unversed, Tunisha was hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24 last year. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan got arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Khan is currently in police custody.

    ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral vma

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral

    Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy no more: Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Arun Vijay pay condolences vma

    Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy no more: Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Arun Vijay pay condolences

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others mourn the loss of Jr NTR's cousin vma

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others mourn the loss of Jr NTR's cousin

    Priyanka Chopra's early morning selfies with daughter Malti Marie are adorable vma

    Priyanka Chopra's early morning selfies with daughter Malti Marie are adorable

    Kangana Ranaut defends SS Rajamouli on his religion remarks, calls him a 'Yogi, Nationalist' RBA

    Kangana Ranaut defends SS Rajamouli on his religion remarks, calls him a 'Yogi, Nationalist'

    Recent Stories

    Ex-BCCI panel chief Neeraj Kumar's book talks about malpractices in Indian cricket-ayh

    Ex-BCCI panel chief Neeraj Kumar's book talks about 'malpractices' in Indian cricket

    Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row AJR

    Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row

    Aero India 2023: This jacket will be a 'gamechanger' in VVIP protection

    This jacket will be a 'gamechanger' in VVIP protection; here's why

    Kangana Ranaut shares adorable photos from her childhood - SEE PICS vma

    Kangana Ranaut shares adorable photos from her childhood - SEE PICS

    Philippine Navy completes training in Nagpur to operate BrahMos missiles

    Philippines Navy completes training in Nagpur to operate BrahMos missiles

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon