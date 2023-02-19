Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details

In a new development in Tunisha Sharma’s death case, the Waliv police in Mumbai has filed a 524-page chargesheet. As reported by a leading Indian entertainment portal, the chargesheet got filed on February 16. This sheet has exposed some startling details about why the actress could have taken her own life.

Reportedly, the chargesheet includes statements from 31 witnesses. It includes late star Tunisha co-actors on the set of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, family members, and friends.

Not just this, but in the chargesheet, the cops have claimed that it was a 10-minute-long conversation between the actress and Sheezan Khan that might have broken her will power, following which Tunisha took her own life. The chargesheet also claims that the fact that Khan deleted his WhatsApp chat hints at the reality that he might be responsible for Tunisha death.

"We have submitted the charge sheet along with the CCTV recordings showing that Tunisha was depressed after she spoke to Sheezan, following which she hanged herself in the make-up room," a police officer cited by the news portal said.

Meanwhile, the police waits for her clothes forensic reports to find out if the actress was in any way assaulted or not. The police added, "We are still awaiting forensic reports of Tunisha’s clothes to find out whether there were any blood stains on them or some other indication that she got assaulted."

For the unversed, Tunisha was hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24 last year. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan got arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Khan is currently in police custody.

