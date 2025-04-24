On Dr. Rajkumar’s birth anniversary, fans across Karnataka pay tribute to the iconic actor. Known for his inspiring roles and over 200 films, he remains a beloved figure whose legacy continues to influence generations.

Today, April 24th, marks the birth anniversary of Kannada’s beloved actor, Karnataka Ratna Dr. Rajkumar. Fans across the state are celebrating by worshipping his photos, showcasing their admiration and devotion. Dr. Rajkumar graced over 200 films, including iconic hits like ‘Bangarada Manushya’ and ‘Sampathige Saval,’ often portraying double and triple roles to entertain his audience.

A true artist with a theatre background, Mutturaj, who later became Dr. Rajkumar, rose to legendary status despite having only a third-grade education. He was later awarded an honorary doctorate. His role in Bangarada Manushya inspired countless fans to change their lives for the better. Embodying ideals both on- and off-screen, he became the apple of Karnataka’s eye and is fondly remembered even today, years after his passing.

Tragically, Dr. Rajkumar could not complete 3–4 films he deeply desired to make. One of them was Gandugali Kumararama, which even had its muhurtha, but the project was shelved. His elder son, Shivarajkumar, later partially fulfilled this dream by acting in the film. Dr. Rajkumar passed away before its release, although he reportedly enjoyed watching some of the footage.

Similarly, Amoghavarsha Nrupatunga was intended to be his 200th film. Songs were recorded under the direction of Sangeetham Srinivas Rao, but filming never began. Eventually, Devatha Manushya became his 200th film. Another project, Bhakta Ambarisha, was also initiated and songs were recorded, but it was halted due to his knee pain.

Despite being a legendary artist, Dr. Rajkumar couldn’t fulfil all his cinematic dreams. Still, he holds the record for acting in the most Kannada films. Today, Karnataka fondly remembers Dr. Rajkumar on his birth anniversary, honouring a man whose legacy continues to inspire generations.