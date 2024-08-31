'Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes restored sight for four lives': Dr Rohit Shetty of Narayana Nethralaya

Three years after Puneeth Rajkumar’s death, his legacy lives on through his eye donation. His corneas restored vision for four people, a first in Karnataka. Dr. Rohit Shetty praised the Rajkumar family's ongoing commitment to eye donation, highlighting the success of Puneeth’s generous act.

It has been three years since the beloved actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away, but his memory continues to shine brightly. Known for his generosity and kindness, Puneeth touched the lives of many, from fellow actors to common people, including singers and directors. His legacy endures, and now, even in death, he continues to make a profound impact.

Dr Rohit Shetty, Chairman of Bengaluru’s Narayana Nethralaya, recently shared that Puneeth Rajkumar’s eye donation has made a remarkable difference. "Puneeth’s two eyes have given sight to four people," Dr. Shetty revealed. This is the first instance in the state where the corneas from two eyes have been used to restore vision in four individuals. This achievement highlights the continuing legacy of the Rajkumar family’s commitment to eye donation.



In 2006, Dr. Rajkumar donated his eyes, and in 2017, his wife, Parvathamma Rajkumar, followed suit. Puneeth’s contribution extends this noble tradition. Dr. Shetty commended Puneeth's family for their dedication and for keeping his memory alive through such a meaningful act.

On the show hosted by RJ Rashmi, details about eye donation were shared, and Puneeth Rajkumar’s story was highlighted. Dr Shetty praised Puneeth’s decision to donate his eyes, noting that even though his passing was sudden, his family honoured his wish to help others. “Puneet’s eyes were in excellent condition,” Dr. Shetty noted, adding that the quality of the eyes contributed to the successful transplantation process.

Advanced techniques in eye donation now allow for corneal transplantation layer by layer. Using this technology, Puneeth’s eyes were carefully processed. The back of the eye was used for one patient, while parts of the cornea were given to others. As a result, Puneeth’s eyes provided sight to a woman and three young men. The identities of the recipients are kept confidential, and they are unaware of the high-profile donor who made their new vision possible.



Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021. His eyes were collected that afternoon and were found to be in perfect condition. The very next day, four patients were identified and underwent successful transplantation surgery. A dedicated team led by Dr Yatish, Dr Sharan, and Dr Harsha, with support from Dr Minto Hospital and Sujata Rathod, worked tirelessly to complete the procedures.

Dr. Shetty concluded, "The effort behind using Puneeth’s eyes to benefit four people was immense. It involved locating four suitable patients on very short notice. The successful outcome is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved."

