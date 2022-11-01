Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: KGF star Yash celebrates the glory of Karnataka day, shares flying Kannada flag

    Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day: Kannada star Yash took to Twitter and wrote, "Let the sky be wind Jump and live A beautiful Kannada flag" as he celebrates the glorious Karnataka day

    With the exceptional success of the KGF brand, Yash has been a forerunner in promoting the Kannada industry's name outside its borders and is alone responsible for putting it on the worldwide map.

    As the state celebrates Karnataka Day, Yash used the occasion to convey his delight in the industry's progress while also sharing the Kannada flag.

    On the occasion of Karnataka Day, the Rocking star took to social media and tweeted a photo of a floating Kannada flag. In the caption, he showed his love and glory for the flag, stating -"ಗಗನ ಗಾಳಿಯಲಿ ಜಿಗಿದು ಜೀವಿಸಲಿ ಚೆಲುವ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಬಾವುಟ
    Translated from Kannada 
    Let the sky be wind Jump and live A beautiful Kannada flag"

    With KGF 2's remarkable performance, which set a record in the Hindi market with a stunning opening of 54 Cr. on the first day, it also set a record on the worldwide front with a collection of 1200 Cr. Furthermore, Yash is a celebrity who has imprinted his unique appeal on the hearts of the public as Rocky Bhai.

