Karisma Kapoor's children have moved the Delhi High Court for a share in their father Sanjay Kapur's property. They have accused their stepmother, Priya Kapur, of forging the will and claim the March 2025 will is fraudulent

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, passed away suddenly in June 2025. Karisma's children, son Kiaan and daughter Samaira, have now approached the Delhi High Court, accusing their stepmother Priya Kapur of fraud. They have filed a petition, claiming the will dated March 21, 2025, is suspicious and forged.

What is the whole matter?

According to Bar and Bench's report, Karisma's children have alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapur, who is Sanjay Kapur's third wife, forged his will to gain complete control of the property. They are now demanding a share in their father's estate. The children have alleged that their stepmother, along with her two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, conspired to withhold the will for more than seven weeks before presenting it at a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

Karisma's children have urged the court to order the division of their father's property, with each receiving a 20% share. They have also requested the Delhi High Court to freeze all assets until the dispute is resolved. It's worth noting that Sanjay's mother and sister had previously made serious allegations against Priya. Sanjay's mother revealed that she was forced to sign documents.

When and how did Sanjay Kapur die?

Sanjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, in the UK after swallowing a bee while playing polo. Sanjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the USA. Sona Comstar was founded by his father, Surinder Kapur, in 1997. Sanjay Kapur is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, and son, Azarius Kapur. Previously, Sanjay was married to Karisma Kapoor. The couple has two children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.