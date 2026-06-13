Karisma Kapoor remembered her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur on his first death anniversary. His current wife, Priya Kapur, also posted a tribute. This comes amid an ongoing legal battle over the industrialist's Rs 30,000 crore estate.

Actor Karisma Kapoor offered a heartfelt tribute to her ex-husband, late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, on his first death anniversary. In a brief yet touching social media post, Karisma mentioned the date of his passing last year and wrote, "12/06/2025. Sunjay in our hearts forever." She completed the post with folded hands, a white heart, and a dove emoji.

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The tributes came at a time amid an ongoing legal battle over the late Sunjay Kapur's estate dispute. On the other hand, the businessman's wife, Priya Kapur, also remembered him with an emotional post. "A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZePXmoSjoK/

Details of the Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Dispute

The legal battle pertains to a high-profile dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. An injunction plea was moved by his children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, who has challenged the authenticity of the will. Separately, Sunjay Kapur's mother has also challenged the Will, claiming she was unaware of its existence and disputing the extent of asset disclosures. The dispute involves assets estimated at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

Plea to Access Funds for Children's Education

In May, the Delhi High Court referred to the roster bench an application filed by Priya Kapur seeking clarification/modification of the Court's April 30 interim order in the ongoing dispute concerning the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The plea seeks permission to utilise funds from Sunjay Kapur's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account towards the educational expenses of Samaira and Kiaan, children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor, along with certain maintenance obligations linked to overseas properties.

Earlier, Priya Kapur had sought modification of portions of the Court's April 30 judgment to permit withdrawals from the Employees' Provident Fund account of late Sunjay Kapur strictly for payment of ongoing and future education-related expenses of Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, including school and university fees, boarding, lodging and reasonable travel expenses in India and abroad. The plea also seeks permission for the payment of school fees of another defendant enrolled in an overseas school.

Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53 on June 12 in UK. (ANI)