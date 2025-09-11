Karisma Kapoor speaks candidly about the ongoing inheritance controversy involving her ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor, shedding light on how she is navigating the family drama. She offers rare insights into the situation, addressing rumors.

Karisma Kapoor always maintained a poised silence concerning her personal life. However, her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's inheritance drama attracted her into the media glare once again. Speculations indicate that this has created new troubles for Karisma, particularly regarding her children's futures, considering the long-standing financial and family issues within the Kapur clan. Here's how the actress seems to be tackling this sensitive phase.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karisma Kapoor Opens Up on Sunjay Kapoor Inheritance Controversy

Sunjay Kapur has often featured in controversies about how wealth is divided among siblings and property claims, thanks to the inheritance he holds. Following his demise, insiders state that questions have once again emerged with regard to his estate, assets, and inheritance. Although the core issue is chiefly between the Kapur family, Karisma Kapoor, by virtue of being a mother, finds herself roped into the discussion concerning the legal rights of her children.

Karisma's Silent Approach

Unlike many such public figures, Karisma Kapur has adopted the measured and quiet approach. People close to the actress report that she is working at shielding Samaira and Kiaan from the media and unnecessary speculation concerning this controversy. It is learned that she feels that bringing the matter into public debate could mentally affect the kids and prefers to let it run through the legal course.

Legal and Financial Precautions

According to reports, Karisma is currently engaged in very close consultation with legal and financial advisors on how to secure her children's interests, although she is by no means an embroiled party to internal tussles in the Kapur clan. However, those close to her say that she would be well informed and prepared to undertake necessary steps in the event of such a situation arising. By taking such a proactive stance, her inner circle is reassured that Karisma is handling the situation with maturity and foresight.

Force Behind Kapooor Family

The Kapoor family, as one of its characteristics, has always been quite close-knit and is, therefore, standing firmly behind Karisma during this period. With such strong backing from parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, as well as sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, she very well draws strength from her family. This support system has succeeded in keeping her grounded and focused on both personal and professional commitments.

Focus on Career and Well-Being

Though people are speculating around, Karisma is busy doing her work. The actress has given her time to digital entertainment-linked new projects and brand endorsements. She might be acting on positive, busy thoughts, as friends suggest. She is focusing on mental wellness, family time, and work-life balance—so that inheritance drama does not capture her personal growth.

Karisma Kapoor's dignified silence on the inheritance drama surrounding Sunjay Kapur aptly depicts her maturity and strength. She stays away from controversies that do not concern her. She is, however, safeguarding her children's future legally, continuing with what matters most-family and career. While the inheritance dispute may remain a case simmering in the background, Karisma's calm and composed demeanor has already won admiration from fans and well-wishers.