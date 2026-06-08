We are sure you are already feeling hungry. Well, let us add more ‘zaika’ to it by decoding Kareena Kapoor's simple and wholesome home-cooked diet that keeps her full and happy all the time. From khichdi to ghee, we have all the secrets right here!

Nothing beats the feeling of a piping hot plate of khichdi, slathered with ghee and a piece of aam ka aachar to go with it. If you are a true Indian, you know how much this comfort food brings sheer joy. Well, you are not alone. Kareena Kapoor loves it too. Yes, you read that right. One of the most-loved divas in B-Town, Kareena often likes to keep her diet home-cooked, Indian, and gut-friendly. She loves to delve into the magic of simple ghar ka khana, and there's no denying that.

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Today, we take you through her easy-breezy diet that screams comfort and calm in all languages. Kareena often takes to Instagram to post about her love for food. Be it an aromatic biryani, moong dal ka halwa, chicken curry, or even a decadent piece of chocolate cake - her love for food cannot be debated.

Decoding Kareena's Healthy Diet



Well, during an interview her longtime dietician, Rujuta Diwekar had revealed that Bebo has been following same diet for the last 18 years. Yes, unbelivable right. Talking to Lallantop, Rujuta Diwekar revealed what Bebo eats in a day. “Dry fruits like almonds, raisins or figs as soon as she wakes up. Paratha or poha for breakfast, dal and rice for lunch, cheese toast, or mango/mango milkshake (if available) for evening snack; and khichdi with ghee/pulao for dinner.”

Not just this, in one of her interviews, Kareena revealed that she loves lauki and finds it a super gut-friendly vegetable. She also shared during a podcast that even her husband, Saif Ali Khan, likes to keep his food choices pretty minimal and simple, which adds to their fitness.

On The Work Front

Kareena will next be seen in an investigative crime-thriller titled Daayra by Meghna Gulzar. She also has an untitled supernatural-genre project in the pipeline.