Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan shared warm birthday greetings for Saba Pataudi on Instagram. Kareena wished her 'happiness and joy,' while Soha penned a heartfelt note calling her 'priceless' and her 'safe space'.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has sent the warmest greetings to her sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a black-and-white image of herself and Saba and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Saba... Wish you happiness, joy, and lots of cake on your big day... Biggest hug."

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On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her elder sister. "Happy birthday Apa Jaaaaan. You are officially vintage now and also priceless. Thank you for raising me; many a time rescuing me and for being my safe space," Soha wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

The actor went on to share rare pictures childhood with Saba, along with a special moment from her wedding with Kunal Kemmu.

Who is Saba Pataudi?

Saba is the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba keeps herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession.

Kareena Kapoor's Work Front

On the work front for Kareena Kapoor, she is set to appear in 'Daayra,' an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The actor was last seen in 'Crew,' a 2024 heist comedy co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also featured in 'The Buckingham Murders', a crime thriller released in September 2024, where she took on a more intense role. (ANI)