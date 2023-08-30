Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor shares snaps of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh's Raksha Bandhan celebration with Sara, Ibrahim, Soha

    The Pataudi family, which includes Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, and others, gathered to commemorate the revered festival of Raksha Bandhan.

    Kareena Kapoor shares snaps of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh's Raksha Bandhan celebration with Sara, Ibrahim, Soha
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 8:51 PM IST

    Our Bollywood celebrities are participating in the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, the holiday honouring sibling ties and affection, much like the rest of the country. The Pataudi royal family and the Khan's joined together to celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan.

    Our Bollywood celebrities are participating in the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, the holiday honouring sibling ties and affection, much like the rest of the country. The Pataudi royal family and the Khan's joined together to celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan.

    'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress Sara Ali Khan tied a rakhi to Ibrahim and her infant brothers Taimur and Jeh, after she travelled to the her father's house- Saif Ali Khan. Their aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba were also with them. The Khans posted several adorable photos from the festivities on their social media accounts. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a post with multiple images with the words "Family Ties" next to it. Ibrahim, Tim-Tim, and Jeh, the family's three attractive men, can be seen posing for a joyful photo in one of the images. The full joyful family is shown in another picture, including Sara, Kareena, Saif, Saba, Soha, Ibrahim, Inaya, Taimur, and Jeh.  Take a look at the shared posts! Soha also shared a happy family picture with a witty caption which reads, “Hum nau saath hain.”

    WHAT DID FANS SAY? A fan commented, “Mashallah Beautiful family..allah bless you.” another wrote “God bless u all with lots of good health and happiness..this family is really beautiful in and out”, one another wrote, “the regality of the family is literally oozing out of this picture loll. everyone literally looks so good! HOW IS SAIF SO FINE STILL AND IBRAHIM IS SO GOOD LOOKING OMG”

    While Zara Hatke's most recent film was Sara Ali Khan's The audience gave Zara Bachke's performance opposite Vicky Kaushal great reviews, while her younger brother Ibrahim is getting ready to make his acting debut in Kayoze Irani's forthcoming film Sarzameen. As Ibrahim's parents, Kajol and Prithviraj will also appear in the movie. Iggy will reportedly be seen portraying a terrorist. The announcement alone has generated a lot of discussion online. 

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 8:51 PM IST
