Kareena Kapoor's nutritious breakfast diet finally disclosed - read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest and most active celebrities in Bollywood who inspires her fans every now and then via her inspiring workout and diet. Here is a glance at the 'Ki & Ka' actress's healthy breakfast diet on a Sunday at home.

Kareena Kapoor is known to be among the fittest stars in Bollywood. It turns out that the secret of her fitness is simple homemade food. On Sunday morning, the actress gave her fans on social media a sneak peek and glimpse of her Sunday breakfast, served by her little son Jehangir. Dropping the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba (red heart emoji).

While Jeh's image got smoothly cropped in the photo, he served the spicy coriander chutney on his mommy’s plate. He wore a striped shirt in shades of blue and white. In the picture, a plate of poha got kept on the floor next to a cup of tea and a piece of lemon apart from the coriander chutney. Kareena is seen spending quality time with her sons and balances her work and life efficiently.

Earlier in a conversation with a global entertainment portal about her upcoming projects, the Chameli fame acclaimed bollywood actress got quipped about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, "It is literally like standing on one leg. But I am pretty good at yoga. I am also lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel." She added that their staff also helps them a lot.

She added, "It is not the quantity of time that you spend with your children. That is what I have learned. In the five-six years that I have been a parent. It is the quality of time that you give them without distraction because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers and also from their friends. That is what they need."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor's directorial, The Crew with Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

