Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor's nutritious breakfast diet finally disclosed - read here

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest and most active celebrities in Bollywood who inspires her fans every now and then via her inspiring workout and diet. Here is a glance at the 'Ki & Ka' actress's healthy breakfast diet on a Sunday at home.

    Kareena Kapoor's nutritious breakfast diet finally disclosed - read here vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor is known to be among the fittest stars in Bollywood. It turns out that the secret of her fitness is simple homemade food. On Sunday morning, the actress gave her fans on social media a sneak peek and glimpse of her Sunday breakfast, served by her little son Jehangir. Dropping the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba (red heart emoji).

    While Jeh's image got smoothly cropped in the photo, he served the spicy coriander chutney on his mommy’s plate. He wore a striped shirt in shades of blue and white. In the picture, a plate of poha got kept on the floor next to a cup of tea and a piece of lemon apart from the coriander chutney. Kareena is seen spending quality time with her sons and balances her work and life efficiently.

    ALSO READ: Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh

    Earlier in a conversation with a global entertainment portal about her upcoming projects, the Chameli fame acclaimed bollywood actress got quipped about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, "It is literally like standing on one leg. But I am pretty good at yoga. I am also lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel." She added that their staff also helps them a lot.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia)

    She added, "It is not the quantity of time that you spend with your children. That is what I have learned. In the five-six years that I have been a parent. It is the quality of time that you give them without distraction because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers and also from their friends. That is what they need."

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor's directorial, The Crew with Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

    ALSO READ: Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bandra Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts RBA

    Bandra: Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party vma

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party

    Sex Racket Case in Mumbai Bhojpuri actress held for forcing young models into prostitution RBA

    Sex Racket Case in Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress held for ‘forcing young models into prostitution’

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos

    Recent Stories

    Former Kerala Congress leader Victor T Thomas joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's visit anr

    Former Kerala Congress leader Victor T Thomas joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh BOLD song Kaise Thamai set the internet on fire watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Kaise Thamai’ set the internet on fire-WATCH

    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh shifted to Assam high-security Dibrugarh central jail AJR

    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh shifted to Assam's high-security Dibrugarh central jail

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in blue and white printed bra vma

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in blue and white printed bra

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Master Blaster rare bouncer once left Bantoo Singh with bloody nose-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Master Blaster's rare bouncer once left Bantoo Singh with bloody nose

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon