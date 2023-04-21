Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking video of Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix plunging neckline goes viral - WATCH

    In a video shaking social media by storm, Salman Khan clearly tells Katrina Kaif to fix her plunging dress. Read on to know more.

    Palak Tiwari recently stirred waves on the internet when she got candid about a real and cardinal rule that Salman Khan had made regarding women on the sets of Antim and their dressing attire. According to Palak, who assisted Salman in that film, the actor had asked women not to wear low necklines. 

    Her revelation prompted some netizens to express their offense on social media. An old video that went viral on Instagram shows Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix her dress at an event.

    In a clip shared by a fan page of Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan sat next to Katrina dressed in a black suit, black shirt, and black trousers. On the other hand, Katrina had worn a multi-colored dress with a deep plunging neckline. At one point in the clip, Salman Khan noticed what Katrina Kaif had worn and subtly gestured to the actress to fix her dress. That prompted Katrina to chuckle, followed by Salman Khan smiling widely with her.

    Earlier, while speaking with Siddarth Kannan, Palak Tiwari had shared, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I do not think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule which said, Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, the neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls. So my mom saw me (going to set), in a shirt, jogger, and covered. She was like, Where are you going? How are you dressed so well? I said I am going to Salman Sir set. She said, very good."

    She further added, "He is a traditionalist. Of course, he is like Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like). But he is always like, My girls should always be protected. If there are men around, whom she does not know, it is not his personal space where he does not trust everyone. He is like the girl should be safe, always."

