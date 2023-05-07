Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor's gesture as beggar tried touching her wins hearts - WATCH

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan went for dinner on Saturday night. A video went viral on Instagram. In the video, we see Kareena getting approached by a female with a bizarre request.

    Kareena Kapoor's gesture as beggar tried touching her wins hearts - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 7, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan know how to keep the romance alive. The couple, who loves to spend time with family and is papped going out with Taimur and Jeh, also makes sure to make time for each other amidst their packed work schedule.

    On Saturday night, Kareena and Saif made the most of the weekend as they stepped out for dinner. However, it's impossible for celebs to avoid the public eye whenever they step out. And last night, they were greeted by the paparazzi as they stepped out of their car. However, one incident from last night left the actress and netizens shaken.

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers break silence after song Veera Veera embroiled in plagiarism; know details

    A video from last night went viral that show a lady trying to touch Kareena and the actress waving at her and walking away. The video left the netizens divided. Some netizens believe she was snooty to behave like that, while others think she did the right thing.

     

    Kareena and Saif stepped out of their vehicle to walk to the restaurant. As soon as Kareena stepped out, she folded her hands to greet the media. But a lady comes and tells her, "Behen ek baar hath lagao." She repeats her words and brings forward her hand. 

    While Kareena's security tries to protect her, the lady continues her pestering. Kareena refuses to shake hands but waves at her and continues walking. Before entering the restaurant, Kareena also looks back at her.

    For the dinner date, Saif kept it casual in a grey tee shirt and denim, while Kareena chose a floral full-sleeve top and black pants. Before entering the restaurant, on request of the paparazzi, Saif waves at them and walks in.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    ALSO READ: World Asthma Day 2023: 4 yoga exercises that patients can do easily

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH vma

    Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details vma

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023 Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore early life and his work MSW

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023: Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore’s early life and his work

    Kichcha Sudeep friend Ramesh Kitty arrested for sending him threat letter also to leak his private videos MSW

    Kichcha Sudeep’s friend Ramesh Kitty arrested for sending him threat letter, also to leak his private videos

    IPL 2023: Is Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic's exquisite workout her fitness mantra? (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's exquisite workout her fitness mantra? (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 What about seeking proof from PM Modi over his allegations Kapil Sibal writes to EC gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: What about seeking proof from PM Modi over his allegations, Kapil Sibal asks EC

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Expect Sunday maha panchayat to be a huge success' - Protesting grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Expect Sunday's maha panchayat to be a huge success' - Protesting grapplers

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi holds 10 km roadshow in Bengaluru people shower welcome with flowers gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Huge crowd gathers for PM Modi's mega roadshow in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH vma

    Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH

    Black outfit a must no selfies more 5 strange rules King Charles must follow gcw

    Black outfit a must, no selfies & more: 5 strange rules King Charles must follow

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon