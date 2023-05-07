Kareena Kapoor's gesture as beggar tried touching her wins hearts - WATCH

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan went for dinner on Saturday night. A video went viral on Instagram. In the video, we see Kareena getting approached by a female with a bizarre request.

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan know how to keep the romance alive. The couple, who loves to spend time with family and is papped going out with Taimur and Jeh, also makes sure to make time for each other amidst their packed work schedule.

On Saturday night, Kareena and Saif made the most of the weekend as they stepped out for dinner. However, it's impossible for celebs to avoid the public eye whenever they step out. And last night, they were greeted by the paparazzi as they stepped out of their car. However, one incident from last night left the actress and netizens shaken.

A video from last night went viral that show a lady trying to touch Kareena and the actress waving at her and walking away. The video left the netizens divided. Some netizens believe she was snooty to behave like that, while others think she did the right thing.

Kareena and Saif stepped out of their vehicle to walk to the restaurant. As soon as Kareena stepped out, she folded her hands to greet the media. But a lady comes and tells her, "Behen ek baar hath lagao." She repeats her words and brings forward her hand.

While Kareena's security tries to protect her, the lady continues her pestering. Kareena refuses to shake hands but waves at her and continues walking. Before entering the restaurant, Kareena also looks back at her.

For the dinner date, Saif kept it casual in a grey tee shirt and denim, while Kareena chose a floral full-sleeve top and black pants. Before entering the restaurant, on request of the paparazzi, Saif waves at them and walks in.

