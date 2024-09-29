Kareena Kapoor drops BTS from 'What Women Want' season 5, Katrina Kaif reacts [WATCH]

Bebo is back with her superhit talk show 'What Women Want' with its fifth season. Several celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, commented on the BTS video shared by Kareena on Instagram.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kareena Kapoor Khan's highly anticipated fifth season of her hit talk show 'What Women Want'. Kareena posted behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos from the sets on social media. With its honest interviews with influencers and celebrities, the show has amassed a large following. Several celebrities have responded to it, including none other than Katrina Kaif.

Taking to her Instagram, the 44-year-old actress posted the video with a caption, "Y’all asked for it... now go make those memes! #WhatWomenWant Season 5 @mirchiplus"

Numerous celebrities reacted to the video and shared their thoughts in the comments. Katrina Kaif also responded to the video and wrote a sweet comment, "The Best." Saba Pataudi commented, "You are a riot! Smashing it…still." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "It’s a biggish !!! Mega !!! Tizzzz !!!" Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra also dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Rhea dropped the ‘sign of the horns’ emoji.

Several fans also commented on the video, expressing their excitement. One fan wrote, "This is the best Bebo video to ever exist"

Another fan commented, "Thank you for reminding me whyy did i fall in love with you"

Currently, Kareena Kapoor can be seen in the film The Buckingham Murders. The movie has been a box office hit throughout the holiday season. Strong word-of-mouth recommendations have supported the film's widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike, which captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and suspenseful climax.

With its distinct genre and theme, The Buckingham Murders is a niche film, but it has managed to establish a strong presence at the box office. On Day 1, the movie took in Rs 1.62 crore, but on Day 2, it saw an amazing 90% increase, earning Rs 2.41 crore. Day 3 saw the movie earn Rs 2.72 crore, thanks to the great reviews that kept coming in, increasing the weekend total to Rs 6.75 crore. These figures are especially impressive for a mystery thriller, which is a genre that frequently appeals to a more selective crowd.

The film boasts an impressive cast of talented actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film was released on September 13, 2024, in the theaters. The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, is presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films. Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her producing debut with this production, which is directed by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

