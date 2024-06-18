Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karan Wahi recalls love for cricket & looks forward to India's success in Super8s of the T20 World Cup 2024

    As T20 World Cup 2024 approaches its business end, Karan Wahi reflects on his deep-seated passion for cricket, and memories of playing with cricket legends, and reacts to Rinku Singh's World Cup exclusion and Hardik Pandya's recent controversies. The actor also eagerly anticipated India lifting the trophy towards the end of this month.

    Karan Wahi recalls love for cricket & looks forward India's success in Super8s of the T20 World Cup 2024 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    As the T20 World Cup 2024 fever reaches its peak, Karan Wahi shares his fondest cricket memories and reacts to Rinku Singh's exclusion from the World Cup and Hardik Pandya's recent trolling incidents.

    Karan Wahi, celebrating two decades in acting this year, reminisces about his childhood dream of playing cricket for India, a dream cut short at 16 due to a major ankle injury. In an exclusive shoot with HT City during the IPL season, Wahi opens up about why he had to give up his passion, starting his acting career with the TV show Remix.

    The 37-year-old Delhi native recalls being noticed by Shikhar Dhawan’s coach and sharing moments with former Indian openers. "Once, Gauti bhaiya (Gautam Gambhir) hit me for 7 sixes in one over. Even Virender Sehwag used to practice next to my house, and I would bowl to him," Wahi fondly remembers. Cricket not only helped him make lifelong friends but also build his resilience, as people from diverse backgrounds united for their love of the game.

    Wahi, an avid Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan, once contemplated returning to cricket during the IPL's inception. He reflects on Rinku Singh's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad, emphasizing the complexities of selection criteria and expressing confidence in Singh's future opportunities.

    Regarding the recent backlash faced by Hardik Pandya, Wahi empathises, criticising Mumbai Indians' decision to appoint him captain amidst team struggles. "If I were him, I wouldn't return to Mumbai from Gujarat Titans," Wahi comments, highlighting Pandya's individual achievements and the unwarranted criticism.

    With RCB's chances slim in IPL 2024, Wahi eagerly awaits June 9, when India faces Pakistan in the upcoming World T20 in New York City, coinciding with his birthday. "My visa and flight are sorted, but not my match ticket. Yet, I want to gift my parents the experience of witnessing an India-Pakistan match," he concludes.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 5:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner RBA

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said RBA

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far RBA

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' RKK

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts osf

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts

    Recent Stories

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner RBA

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened AJR

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened

    Bihar Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos snt

    Bihar: Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Varanasi (WATCH) AJR

    17th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana: PM Modi disburses Rs 20,000 cr to over 9.2 cr farmers (WATCH)

    Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns 35: Top 10 memorable moments of his career osf

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns 35: Top 10 memorable moments of his career

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon