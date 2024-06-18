Karan Wahi recalls love for cricket & looks forward to India's success in Super8s of the T20 World Cup 2024

As T20 World Cup 2024 approaches its business end, Karan Wahi reflects on his deep-seated passion for cricket, and memories of playing with cricket legends, and reacts to Rinku Singh's World Cup exclusion and Hardik Pandya's recent controversies. The actor also eagerly anticipated India lifting the trophy towards the end of this month.

Karan Wahi, celebrating two decades in acting this year, reminisces about his childhood dream of playing cricket for India, a dream cut short at 16 due to a major ankle injury. In an exclusive shoot with HT City during the IPL season, Wahi opens up about why he had to give up his passion, starting his acting career with the TV show Remix.

The 37-year-old Delhi native recalls being noticed by Shikhar Dhawan’s coach and sharing moments with former Indian openers. "Once, Gauti bhaiya (Gautam Gambhir) hit me for 7 sixes in one over. Even Virender Sehwag used to practice next to my house, and I would bowl to him," Wahi fondly remembers. Cricket not only helped him make lifelong friends but also build his resilience, as people from diverse backgrounds united for their love of the game.

Wahi, an avid Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan, once contemplated returning to cricket during the IPL's inception. He reflects on Rinku Singh's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad, emphasizing the complexities of selection criteria and expressing confidence in Singh's future opportunities.

Regarding the recent backlash faced by Hardik Pandya, Wahi empathises, criticising Mumbai Indians' decision to appoint him captain amidst team struggles. "If I were him, I wouldn't return to Mumbai from Gujarat Titans," Wahi comments, highlighting Pandya's individual achievements and the unwarranted criticism.

With RCB's chances slim in IPL 2024, Wahi eagerly awaits June 9, when India faces Pakistan in the upcoming World T20 in New York City, coinciding with his birthday. "My visa and flight are sorted, but not my match ticket. Yet, I want to gift my parents the experience of witnessing an India-Pakistan match," he concludes.

