Karan Veer Mehra, Bigg Boss 18 winner, plays the villain Zehraak in the upcoming romantic-action film 'SILAA.' A new poster reveals Mehra's fierce warrior look, wielding a blood-stained sword

Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is all set to play a dark role in the upcoming romantic-action drama 'SILAA.'

The makers have now released a new poster featuring the actor as Zehraak, the main villain in the film.

On Saturday, Karan shared his poster on Instagram with a powerful caption:

"Khud hi khuda, khud hi insaaf! Khauf ka naya naam - ZEHRAAK."

The poster shows the Bigg Boss winner in a fierce and powerful avatar. Karan appears in a warrior-like look, with his intense expression, long messy hair, and blood-stained body. He is holding a sword smeared with blood, striking an aggressive pose that makes him look ready to battle.

Take a look

The film SILAA stars Harshvardhan Rane as Virat and Sadia Khateeb as Silaa. A motion poster showing the chemistry between the two was unveiled last month.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote on Instagram:

"The wait ends here... Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actors #HarshvardhanRane & #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar."

SILAA is backed by Zee Studios in association with Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.

The film is penned by writer Sameer Joshi, with dialogues written by Aarambh M Singh. The music is composed by Ankit Tiwari, Sachet-Parampara, Shreyas Puranik, and Alexia Evellyn.

It is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali. Rahhat Shah Kazmi joins as co-producer. The film went on floors earlier this month.