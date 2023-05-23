Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' makes it to IMDb’s 2023 summer movie guide list

IMDb has released its 2023 Summer Movie Guide, and only two Bollywood films feature on the list. The first is Om Raut’s Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, and the second is Karan Johar’s Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Om Raut directed and Bhushan Kumar produced Adipurush, which is set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023, and will be an adaptation of the Indian mythological epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen as Raghav, a character loosely based on Lord Ram; Kriti Sanon will feature in the role of Janaki, based on Sita; and Saif Ali Khan will helm the role of Lankesh, based on Ravana. The film has been a part of several controversies, ranging from plagiarism to hurting religious sentiments.

Viacom 18 Studios & Dharma Productions’ Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be a sensual love story between a boy, played by Ranveer Singh, who belongs to a rich, upper-class family and a girl, Alia Bhatt, who comes from a middle-class family. The Ranveer-Alia duo was last seen in Gully Boy, which raged at the box office. We have to wait till June 28, 2023, to see how this brand-new tale of love of Karan Johar’s does.

Karan Johar, making a comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared a note saying, “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home – the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It’s that time again to huddle with your family and friends, buy popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen.”

