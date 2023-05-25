Karan Johar unveils posters of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' first look

On May 25, his birthday Karan Johar, who had been absent from the director's chair for seven years, presented the movie's first trailer. The day is noteworthy since it is not only Karan's birthday but also his 25th anniversary in the movie business. Karan claims that the movie, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the major roles, is an homage to love in all of its majesty and beauty.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's cast and Ranveer Singh's first-look posters have been released. Johar penned notes about his leading characters in the film, Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani): "An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!" and "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!"

Johar, who marked his 25th year at the movies wrote: “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.”

