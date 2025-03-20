Karan Johar to launch Dharma's 24th debutant director with Akshay Kumar, says '90% Of Them Are Outsiders'

Read Full Article

Karan Johar took to his social media accounts and shared a lengthy post hinting the release of Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2. In the tweet, he disclosed that he will be introducing Dharma Productions' 24th debutant director, and the filmmaker also offered a troll-proof fact: 90% of the filmmakers he has launched are outsiders.

Karan wrote, "When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Na Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers... to pay it forward. We got it right... we got it wrong - but the intent was to always put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only to either entertain, seek acclaim or to simply have fun at the movies!"

"I am so proud to say that our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema! (Trivia for trollers: 90% of them are 'outsiders'). I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excites me, energise me and inspire me the way the process of this film has..."

Kesari Chapter 2 will be writer Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial debut. The film is based on C. Sankaran Nair, who fought the British to find the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In his essay, Karan disclosed how the filmmaker worked on the picture continuously for four years while dealing with a pandemic and other unanticipated circumstances. The filmmaker at the end wrote, "One can never predict commercial success but what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films! I say this as a filmmaker and an audience... I pray for the team that the audience is coloured in the colour of their passion. See you at the movies! Karan Johar."

While Karan has not identified the film, the hue of the post is orange, which suggests that the filmmaker is referring to Kesari Chapter 2. Fans of Akshay have been anxiously anticipating the flick. It is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

