Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha: 8 Highest-paid South Indian actresses

Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh's name is also included in this list. She gets ₹3-4 crore per film.
KGF fame actress Srinidhi Shetty charges ₹4 crore to work in a film.
Kajal Aggarwal gets ₹4 crore for working in a film.
Pooja Hegde earns ₹5 crore from a film.
Anushka Shetty charges ₹4-7 crore for a film.
Rashmika Mandanna received ₹10 crore for the film 'Pushpa 2'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges ₹10 crore to work in a film.
Nayanthara is the highest-paid actress. She charged ₹11 crore for the film 'Jawan'.
