Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha: 8 Highest-paid South Indian actresses

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh's name is also included in this list. She gets ₹3-4 crore per film.

Srinidhi Shetty

KGF fame actress Srinidhi Shetty charges ₹4 crore to work in a film.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal gets ₹4 crore for working in a film.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde earns ₹5 crore from a film.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty charges ₹4-7 crore for a film.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna received ₹10 crore for the film 'Pushpa 2'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges ₹10 crore to work in a film.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is the highest-paid actress. She charged ₹11 crore for the film 'Jawan'.

When Aishwarya Rai was suddenly removed from 5 Shah Rukh Khan films

Alka Yagnik's Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of singer

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants: Avinash, Digvijay and more unveiled

Akshay to John: Heroes who gave career's top grossing film as villains