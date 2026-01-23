Varun Dhawan, initially trolled for his smile in a 'Border 2' song, is now praised for his performance. Karan Johar defended him, slamming trolls and calling the film a 'WINNER'. Varun stated he ignores the 'noise' and trusts his work.

Before the release of 'Border 2', actor Varun Dhawan was heavily trolled on social media, especially over his smile in the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'. However, now that the film has been released, the audience seems to be all praise for Varun's performance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karan Johar Defends Varun Dhawan

Filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of Varun, took to Instagram and called out trolls. Praising Varun's performance, Karan wrote, "Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love!"

He added, "So noisemakers and clickbait seeking content creators can do what they like ... truth will always prevail!" In another post, he gave a shout out to entire team of Border 2, saying the film has moved him to tears. "Moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot WINNER," he added.

Varun Dhawan on Ignoring Social Media 'Noise'

Recently, at an event in Mumbai, Varun made it clear that he does not let social media comments affect him. He went on to add that he, in fact, prefers to "shut down the noise" and let his work speak for itself. "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday)," Varun said.

He continued, "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don't concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing."

About 'Border 2'

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. (ANI)