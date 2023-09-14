Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar pens 'heartfelt' note feeling impressed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's performance in Jawan

    Karan Johar has shared a detailed and heartfelt review of Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan. Not only did he laud SRK, but KJo also gave applause to Deepika Padukone, Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has mesmerized all while minting the moolah at the box office. The film, directed by Atlee, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. Jawan is receiving great reviews, and several Bollywood celebs also took to their social media to share how much they loved the movie. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, praised Jawan. Karan Johar has also shared a detailed review, and he is mighty impressed with everyone in the team.

    On Thursday morning, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a poster of Jawan, along with a detailed review of the film in the caption. He first applauded director Atlee and wrote, "OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium. It is the kind of adrenaline rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects it. I got blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!!".

    Karan then complimented the entire cast of Jawan, including Deepika. "How good was everyone !!! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! I was just mesmerized by @deepikapadukone. She brought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP (heart emojis)," wrote KJo.

    Karan Johar could not stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan and his performance in Jawan. He wrote, "And what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk. He is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He is the emperor. We bow down in admiration. If you have not seen #Jawan, you do not know what you are missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert!" Clearly, Karan Johar absolutely loved Jawan."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

