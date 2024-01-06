Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karan Johar addresses rumours on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in 'Dulhania 3', shares post

    A few days ago it was said that Janhvi Kapoor will be replacing Alia Bhatt in 'Dulhania 3' starring Varun Dhawan.

    Karan Johar addresses rumours on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in 'Dulhania 3', shares post RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Following the success of the 2014 film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and the 2017 film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have reportedly teamed up again for the next edition of the franchise. Karan appears to have reacted to a recent story that Alia Bhatt, who played the lead in both films, was being replaced by Janhvi Kapoor. He begged the media not to speculate about the film. 

    Karan Johar's post

    Karan Johar stated on Instagram Stories on Friday, "Every morning I wake up to the news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma Productions... would like to suggest that members of the media refrain from speculating regarding the continuation or start of a franchise! We will provide further information as soon as the time and preparations are finalized! We are humbled by the enthusiasm for our upcoming projects, however we would prefer accuracy above speculation... Regards, Karan Johar."

    Also read: 'Dulhania 3': Janhvi Kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan

    Karan Johar addresses rumours on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in 'Dulhania 3', shares post RKK

    About 'Dulhania 3'

    According to reports, Janhvi will play the new 'Dulhania' in the franchise. Although it is unknown why Alia is not returning to the blockbuster franchise, her busy schedule in 2024 may collide with the preparations for 'Dulhania 3'. Shashank Khaitan is expected to return to direct 'Dulhania 3', which will feature a fresh plot and characters and will be unrelated to the previous chapters, similar to the method used with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

    Pre-production on the film has already begun, and production will commence in the coming months. Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have yet to reply to the report. Interestingly, the revelation comes only hours after Karan hinted that Janhvi is working on a major project that neither he nor Janhvi is allowed to share. Karan hinted at it in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. 

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Indiana Jones' star Christian Klepser, his two daughters killed in plane crash RKK

    'Indiana Jones' star Christian Klepser, his two daughters killed in plane crash

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night ATG

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night

    Indiana Jones' actor Christian Klepser, his two daughters killed in plane crash ATG

    Who is Christian Klepser? ‘Indiana Jones’ actor who passes away in plane crash

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'You've always publicly embarrassed me', Vicky Jain hits out at Ankita Lokhande ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'You've always publicly embarrassed me', Vicky Jain hits out at Ankita Lokhande

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar exposes surprising reason for breakup with Isha Malviya; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar exposes surprising reason for breakup with Isha Malviya; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Two people arrested from Tamil Nadu in connection with murder of trader in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Two people arrested from Tamil Nadu in connection with murder of trader in Pathanamthitta

    Karnataka's Rs 105 crore drought relief sparks farmer discontent: Labeled insufficient aid

    Karnataka's Rs 105 crore drought relief sparks farmer discontent: Labeled insufficient aid

    Do you know mosquitoes are attracted to THESE specific colors rkn

    Do you know mosquitoes are attracted to THESE specific colors

    'Indiana Jones' star Christian Klepser, his two daughters killed in plane crash RKK

    'Indiana Jones' star Christian Klepser, his two daughters killed in plane crash

    Aditya L1 nears culmination: India's sun mission to enter final orbit today AJR

    Aditya-L1 nears culmination: India's sun mission to enter final orbit today

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon