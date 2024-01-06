Karan Johar addresses rumours on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in 'Dulhania 3', shares post

Following the success of the 2014 film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and the 2017 film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have reportedly teamed up again for the next edition of the franchise. Karan appears to have reacted to a recent story that Alia Bhatt, who played the lead in both films, was being replaced by Janhvi Kapoor. He begged the media not to speculate about the film.

Karan Johar's post

Karan Johar stated on Instagram Stories on Friday, "Every morning I wake up to the news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma Productions... would like to suggest that members of the media refrain from speculating regarding the continuation or start of a franchise! We will provide further information as soon as the time and preparations are finalized! We are humbled by the enthusiasm for our upcoming projects, however we would prefer accuracy above speculation... Regards, Karan Johar."

Also read: 'Dulhania 3': Janhvi Kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan

About 'Dulhania 3'

According to reports, Janhvi will play the new 'Dulhania' in the franchise. Although it is unknown why Alia is not returning to the blockbuster franchise, her busy schedule in 2024 may collide with the preparations for 'Dulhania 3'. Shashank Khaitan is expected to return to direct 'Dulhania 3', which will feature a fresh plot and characters and will be unrelated to the previous chapters, similar to the method used with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Pre-production on the film has already begun, and production will commence in the coming months. Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have yet to reply to the report. Interestingly, the revelation comes only hours after Karan hinted that Janhvi is working on a major project that neither he nor Janhvi is allowed to share. Karan hinted at it in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8.