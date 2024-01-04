Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan

    It is believed that Janhvi Kapoor will be the franchise's new 'Dulhania' and although Alia Bhatt's replacement is unclear, it can be due to her hectic schedule in 2024.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    According to a fresh report, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will not return for 'Dulhania 3'. Varun and Alia appeared in the hit flicks 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. However, it is reported that Alia would not return to the franchise and that Dharma Productions has already cast a new star. According to rumors, Janhvi Kapoor would take Alia's place in the third film.

    As per sources, Janhvi will be the franchise's new 'Dulhania'. Although it is unclear why Alia is not returning to the successful franchise, her hectic schedule in 2024 may conflict with the 'Dulhania 3' plans. It is believed that Shashank Khaitan will also return to direct 'Dulhania 3' and will have a different plot and characters and will be unrelated to the previous installments, similar to the approach taken with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

    The film's pre-production has already begun, and production will begin in the next months. Dharma Productions and Karan Johar have not yet responded to the report. Interestingly, the story comes only hours after Karan hints that Janhvi is working on a significant project that he and Janhvi are not permitted to discuss. Karan teased it in the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8. 

    Professional front

    Varun and Janhvi have previously worked in 'Bawaal'. Varun will also be working on the remake of 'Theri' with Atlee and will be seen in 'Citadel India' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Janhvi Kapoor is working on projects with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff. She will also make her Telugu debut with Jr NTR in 'Devara'.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
