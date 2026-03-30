The trailer for 'Kaptaan' shows Saqib Saleem as SSP Samardeep and Siddharth Nigam as the dangerous Kabir. The series revolves around their clash amidst counterfeit operations and turf wars. It will stream on Amazon MX Player from April 3.

The makers of Saqib Saleem, Siddharth Nigam, Kavita Kaushik, Varun Badola, Anjumm Sharma, Aarif Zakaria, Poojaa Gor, Vikram Kochhar, and Anushka Kaushik starrer 'Kaptaan' series, unveiled the trailer on Monday. Saqib Saleem plays the role of SSP Samardeep, the celebrated officer, known for his unorthodox methods. Siddharth Nigam plays Kabir, a dangerous and unpredictable character whose personal history drives his actions.

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The trailer shows isolated crime scenes, highlighting a network of counterfeit operations, organised rackets, and a growing turf war. At the centre is the clash between Samardeep, and Kabir, as past events start affecting the present. What begins as a routine crackdown soon turns into a complex series of events. Check out View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Cast Opens Up About Their Roles

Saqib Saleem on His Internally Conflicted Character

While talking about the series, Saqib Saleem said, "'Kaptaan' pushed me to explore a space that was both emotionally demanding and internally conflicted. Playing SSP Samardeep meant stepping into the shoes of a cop who doesn't always go by the book, but believes in getting the job done. He's someone who is constantly navigating the weight of his past while trying to stay in control of the present, and that very tension shapes his decisions. It's a layered character that made the entire journey both challenging and rewarding for me. I can't wait for audiences to experience this world."

Siddharth Nigam on Playing the 'Dangerous' Kabir

Siddharth Nigam added, "Kabir walks into the story with fire in his veins. He is angry, damaged, and driven, and that makes him dangerous in ways even he may not fully understand. There's an unpredictability to him that keeps the tension alive, because you're never quite sure which way he'll go next. What I found most compelling about the show was how his journey becomes increasingly personal as the story unfolds, and I'm really looking forward to audiences experiencing that."

Kavita Kaushik on Bringing a Fresh Perspective

Kavita Kaushik said, "Having played a cop before, it was exciting to revisit the uniform with a fresh perspective in Kaptaan. My character brings a certain sharpness along with a lighter, more spirited energy within an otherwise intense narrative, which made it a lot of fun to portray. It was refreshing to be part of a story that balances intensity with moments of sheer unpredictability."

A Layered and Engaging Narrative

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, said, "'Kaptaan' is a story that unfolds at the intersection of power, conflict, and personal motivations, set against a world where every decision carries weight. What makes the narrative compelling is how it blends elements of cop drama, action, and character-driven storytelling to create something that feels both engaging and layered."

'Kaptaan' Release Date

'Kaptaan' will stream on Amazon MX Player from April 3. (ANI)