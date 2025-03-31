user
Kapil Sharma to return in 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' sequel, poster out now; CHECK here

Kapil Sharma returns in the sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, directed by Anukalp Goswami. The first poster was revealed on Eid, promising more comedy and chaos.
 

ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is set to reprise his role in the sequel of his debut film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' that was released in 2015.

The original film, directed by the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, saw Sharma juggling multiple relationships in a hilariously chaotic storyline.

The sequel, however, brings in a new twist, hinting at more comedy and a fresh direction under Anukalp Goswami.

On Monday, on the occasion of Eid, Kapil shared the first poster for 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', where he is once again seen at the altar, dressed in a white sherwani.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

In the image, he removes his floral sehra (headgear) and looks into the camera with a mix of confusion and surprise.

Standing beside him is his 'wife,' who is draped in a blue lehenga and has her face partially covered by a translucent veil and flower headgear.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first look of the film, calling it a surprise gift from Kapil Sharma on the occasion of Eid.

He wrote, "KAPIL SHARMA - VENUS - ABBAS-MUSTAN REUNITE: 'KIS KISKO PYAAR KAROON 2' FIRST LOOK UNVEILS... The first look of the comedy caper Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is finally here, starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, directed by Anukalp Goswami, and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan."

While Abbas-Mustan, who directed the original, will no longer helm the sequel, they will continue their involvement as co-producers.
Anukalp Goswami, known for his work as a writer on the original film and Kapil's popular TV show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', steps in as the director.
Manjot Singh, recognized for his role in 'Fukrey', joins the cast.

The original film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, centered around Kapil's character, Shiv Ram Kishan, who found himself married to three women without their knowledge, all while maintaining his relationship with his girlfriend.

The first installment also starred Eli Avram as Kapil's girlfriend and featured Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Sai Lokur as his three wives. 

ALSO READ: Sikandar to Sultan: Salman Khan's Eid releases day 1 box office

