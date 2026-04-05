Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and PM Narendra Modi attended the wedding of veteran journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter, Disha Sharma. Kapil shared a photo, while the Khans added glamour. PM Modi's presence made the occasion special.

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma attended the wedding festivities of Sudarshan MJ and Disha Sharma, the daughter of veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, in Mumbai on April 4. Taking to his Instagram, the comedian shared a group photo from the event where he, along with his wife Ginni, posed with a newlywed couple and journalist Rajat Sharma. "Many congratulations and best wishes to the newlywed couple and both families," wrote Kapil Sharma. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

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Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding was attended by several prominent figures from the film industry and the political world, all there to bless the newlyweds on their special day. Among the guests, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan added glamour to the celebrations.

Salman arrived with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The 'Bhajrangi Bhaijaan' actor opted for a black formal suit, exuding a stylish yet understated look suitable for the traditional occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan, attended the ceremony accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The 'Pathaan' actor looked elegant in a black bandhgala. In videos that are now going viral, the actor can also be seen posing alongside the couple.

PM Narendra Modi Blesses the Couple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the wedding festivities of Sudarshan MJ and Disha Sharma on Saturday. Rajat Sharma shared pictures of his meeting with the Prime Minister along with his family on his Instagram.

The Prime Minister was seen warmly interacting with the newlyweds, Disha and her partner Sudarshan MJ, offering his blessings during the celebrations. Sharing the moment on social media, Rajat Sharma expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating that the Prime Minister's presence made the occasion "very, very special" for the entire family.

A Traditional South Indian Ceremony

The wedding was conducted as a traditional South Indian ceremony. The festivities were marked by a series of pre-wedding events. (ANI)