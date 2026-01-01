Kapil Sharma recently shut down an online troll after being accused of mixing up the hero of Chak De! India. Clarifying the confusion, the comedian firmly stated that he had indeed referred to Shah Rukh Khan, winning praise from fans.

Popular comedian and television show host Kapil Sharma was recently at the center of an online debate after a troll tried to call him out for making a comment related to Chak De! India. Kapil, known for his agile brain, would not keep quiet and had a quick answer that soon rocketed across the internet.

Kapil Sharma Hits Back at Troll After Chak De! India Hero Mix-Up

Confusion erupted after Kapil threw about the phrase 'Chak De! India' in a conversation with reference to its iconic lead character. Someone on social media accused him of mixing the film's hero, suggesting his was the wrong actor. Soon, the comment enrolled many others into the already bubbling discussion.

Responding to the troll directly, Kapil cleared out the rumors by, "I said Shah Rukh Khan," so putting the point straight. His response had been simple yet effective, leaving no room for rebuttal. Fans were more than quick to appreciate the comedian's calm yet confident response.

“Dear sir when did I say Kabir khan? I said Shah Rukh khan, and it was in a humorous way, which you will never understand bcoz apka taansane to besura hai hahaha, anyways happy new year. Stay happy n spread happiness.'' He said.

The Supporters for Kapil Sharma

Just soon after Kapil's response, his supporters took to the comment section, defending him and complimenting the dignified manner in which the comedian handled the situation. Many have pointed out that Chak De! India is so much associated with Shah Rukh Khan's stellar performance as Kabir Khan that the troll's accusations were unwarranted.

The Social Media Buzz

The exchange went viral across platforms, with users sharing screenshots and labeling Kapil's reply as "classy" and "on point." This incident, once again, showed how celebrities are subjected to undue social media scrutiny over even the smallest of misunderstandings.

Despite being an easy target for excessive online criticism, Kapil Sharma has become selective and sensible in his replies. This response not only put the allegation to bed but also renewed his reputation for dealing with trolls without adding negativity to the social media space.