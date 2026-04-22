Kanye West will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Last year, the same stadium hosted Travis Scott's enormous performance, one of the largest hip-hop events the city has ever seen.

Kanye West, the global rap superstar, will play in New Delhi this May. The India event is part of his larger 2026 tour, which includes visits in Mexico City and Europe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The performance was initially scheduled for March 29, 2026, but was postponed. The rap superstar will now perform on May 23, 2026.

Kanye West will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Last year, the same stadium hosted Travis Scott's enormous performance, one of the largest hip-hop events the city has ever seen.

According to reports, numerous ticket categories are available. The starting price is Rs 7,500, which increases to Rs 14,500 for Gold and Gold Premium seats.

Platimum tickers cost Rs 20,000, the Super Fan Zone Rs 25,000, and the top-tier Lounge seats Rs 30,000.

(NOTE: Taxes are not included in the prices). All tickets are only accessible on the District via Zomato.

Kanye West has produced some of the most popular hip-hop tracks in history. Tracks such as Stronger, Gold Digger, Heartless, and All Falls Down helped him become a household name in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, India is becoming as one of the world's most popular convention locations. Stars such as Travis Scott, Linkin Park, Calvin Harris, Shakira, and DJ Snake have all played or confirmed gigs in India between 2025 and 2026.