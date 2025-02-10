Kanye West deactivates X account amid controversy: Here's why?

Kanye West has deactivated his X account amid growing controversy. Fans are left questioning the reasons behind his sudden exit and what his next move on social media might be.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Kanye West, the controversial rapper known for his unpredictable behavior, has once again said goodbye to X (formerly Twitter). His account disappeared just as Super Bowl weekend was reaching its peak. This departure comes after a series of divisive and inflammatory posts that stirred strong reactions online. West’s sudden exit from the platform raised eyebrows, with fans and critics alike wondering what would come next for the musician.

Kanye West’s Super Bowl Ad and the Twitter Departure

Kanye West took the spotlight during the Super Bowl with a surprising ad. In the commercial, West humorously confessed that he spent all the money on new teeth, leading to a DIY ad shot on an iPhone. Despite his usual penchant for controversy, the ad had a playful tone, where he encouraged viewers to visit Yeezy.com. However, shortly after this, Kanye made an abrupt exit from Twitter, announcing that he was “logging out.”

This marked another controversial moment in West’s ongoing relationship with the media. His departure came after months of headlines filled with contentious remarks. 

The Content Warning and Past Controversies

Before disappearing from Twitter, Kanye’s account displayed a content warning. This warning was put in place due to his recent antisemitic posts, which sparked outrage among many users. In one of his posts, West made several harmful and offensive statements about Jewish people. These posts were quickly flagged as sensitive content by the platform.

A Chaotic Exit: What’s Next for Kanye West?

Fans were left puzzled as they tried to search for Kanye West's now-deleted account. His sudden exit left many wondering about his future in social media. West’s unpredictable nature and love for attention have often led to abrupt departures, only to return at a later date with new surprises.

As of now, it's unclear if Kanye will return to X or any other platform. 

