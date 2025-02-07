Is Bianca Censori in trobble? Kanye West's wife might face legal action for ‘nude’ Grammys look

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, discarded her black feather coat to reveal her transparent sleeveless mini-dress while strolling the Grammys red carpet, prompting demands for her arrest.

article_image1
Kanye West aka Ye and his wife Bianca Censori startled everyone by making an unexpected and stunning presence at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this week. Bianca drew attention to the red carpet with a bold design choice: a transparent, skin-tight gown that left nothing to the imagination, sparking arguments over its appropriateness for the award event. While Bianca allegedly violated the event's dress code, she may not face legal punishment for her provocative costume.
 

article_image2

The 47-year-old controversial rapper and the 30-year-old Australian model appeared on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena dressed entirely in black. Bianca eventually removed her black feather coat in front of the cameras, revealing a translucent sleeveless mini-dress.

article_image3

Kanye defends Bianca Censori

According to a report, Kanye allegedly told his wife, "Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense. Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you." A source close to Kanye, who has 24 Grammys, criticised the awards, calling them "boring."

article_image4

"Ye always planned to do the red carpet and leave — he’d never sit through the Grammys because it’s so dull and boring. People have called this a stunt but to Ye this is his art. He turned up, made headlines around the world and left. No one told him what to do and even if they had, he wouldn’t have listened."

article_image5

Kanye and Bianca's Grammy scandal

Bianca and Kanye allegedly arrived unannounced, making a brief but spectacular presence before being removed off the Grammys red carpet.

Bianca first wore a heavy black fur coat, but subsequently removed it to reveal the striking see-through attire. True to her unique style, the former architect wore no jewellery or other clothes, allowing the transparent little dress to speak for itself.

article_image6

According to several news accounts, the couple came with an entourage of roughly five individuals, but they were quickly removed from the event since they had not been invited. Kanye and Bianca married in December 2022 in a private ceremony. 

