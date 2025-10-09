Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met with Rishab Shetty in New Delhi to promote his recent film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The minister praised Shetty's efforts to raise environmental awareness through movies.

Bhupender Yadav recently met with National Award-winning actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty in New Delhi to celebrate the success of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and to thank Shetty for his efforts to raise environmental awareness through the film. The encounter occurs as 'Kantara: Chapter 1' continues its spectacular run at the worldwide box office, highlighting the convergence of film and social communications.

Bhupender Yadav tweeted a message and a photo of his meeting with Shetty on social media, saying, "Met National Award-winning actor and director Rishab Shetty in Delhi today. Deeply touched to see Rishab ji’s love for nature and enthusiasm to work for instilling environmental consciousness in masses (sic)."

About 'Kantara: Chapter 1

'Kantara: Chapter 1', which debuted internationally on October 2, has quickly acquired popularity among spectators and reviewers. Within six days of its release, the film grossed Rs 427 crore internationally. The film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films label, was written, directed, and starred in by Rishab Shetty.

The video explores Kantara's intriguing stories, wars, and divine intervention in the fourth century AD. The Environment Minister complimented folklore, spirituality, and environmental issues for raising awareness.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' stars Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad. Photography and music by Arvind S Kashyap and B Ajaneesh Loknath.