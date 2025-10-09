- Home
Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film has earned over ₹400 crore, becoming the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever. Its massive earnings continue across South states, all of India, and even in foreign markets
Rishab Shetty's historical film, Kantara Chapter 1, has officially become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film. It's also getting a tremendous response in the Hindi belt.
Surpassed the total collection of Kantara
A Mint report, citing Sacnilk, says Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed over ₹410 crore worldwide, beating the first film's total of about ₹408 crore.
Second biggest film in the Kannada industry
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1" is now second only to Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which grossed ₹1,215 crore worldwide. KGF Chapter 1 is fourth with ₹238 crore.
Total collection of Kantara Chapter 1
According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹15.42 Cr** by 8:00 PM on Wednesday. The film has now hit the ₹306.42 Cr mark at the domestic box office. These are early estimates.
7th day earnings
On Monday, the film's earnings saw a huge drop of 50.40%; however, it maintained a strong hold at the box office with ₹31.25 crore. Tuesday saw a 7.14% improvement in earnings.
About Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara Chapter 1 was released worldwide on October 2 in all major languages including English and Hindi, and several regional languages like Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.