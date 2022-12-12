Kantara total box office report: Rishab Shetty's film turns out to be 2nd biggest Sandalwood movie after KGF 2

Kantara made history by being Karnataka's highest-grossing film of all time, dethroning the KGF Chapter 2. The film is the second most successful Sandalwood film of all time, after only KGF 2.

Kantara is in its eleventh week, and its box office run is nearly over. The film declined in the ninth week following its digital distribution, yet it still managed to have the fourth-largest ninth week. The film has four weekly box office records in India, from week five to week eight, and is the second highest during the fourth week. To far, it has generated around Rs. 361 crore in India and another Rs. 36 crore elsewhere, for a global box office total of Rs. 397 crore, just shy of Rs. 400 crore.

Not only are these figures astounding, but how they were obtained is just unparalleled. It began with Rs. 1.70 crores on the first day in September, and the ultimate figure is more than 200 times that today in December.

This is mainly due to the late distribution outside of Karnataka, but even without that, it managed to reach 100 times in Karnataka. The multiplier was large outside of Karnataka as well, with the Hindi version in North India reaching 70x, Kerala going 40x, and even APTS, which is often frontloaded, going 17x.

Kantara's box office collections are divided into the following territories:

Karnataka - Rs. 173.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 59 crores

Kerala - Rs. 18.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 11.75 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 98.50 crores

India - Rs. 361 crores

North America - $2,350,000

Middle East - $1,200,000

Australia/New Zealand - $350,000

UK - $180,000

Singapore - $100,000

Germany - $80,000

Rest of the World - $100,000

Overseas - $4,360,000 / Rs. 36 crores

Worldwide - Rs. 397 crores

