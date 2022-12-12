Kantara total box office report: Rishab Shetty's film turns out to be 2nd biggest Sandalwood movie after KGF 2

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara made history by being Karnataka's highest-grossing film of all time, dethroning the KGF Chapter 2. The film is the second most successful Sandalwood film of all time, after only KGF 2.

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 7:49 AM IST

    Kantara is in its eleventh week, and its box office run is nearly over. The film declined in the ninth week following its digital distribution, yet it still managed to have the fourth-largest ninth week. The film has four weekly box office records in India, from week five to week eight, and is the second highest during the fourth week. To far, it has generated around Rs. 361 crore in India and another Rs. 36 crore elsewhere, for a global box office total of Rs. 397 crore, just shy of Rs. 400 crore.

    The film broke multiple records and achieved several milestones, but the most notable was that it made history by becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in Karnataka, dethroning the colossal KGF Chapter 2. The film is the second most successful Sandalwood film of all time, after only KGF 2.

    Not only are these figures astounding, but how they were obtained is just unparalleled. It began with Rs. 1.70 crores on the first day in September, and the ultimate figure is more than 200 times that today in December. 

    This is mainly due to the late distribution outside of Karnataka, but even without that, it managed to reach 100 times in Karnataka. The multiplier was large outside of Karnataka as well, with the Hindi version in North India reaching 70x, Kerala going 40x, and even APTS, which is often frontloaded, going 17x.

    Kantara's box office collections are divided into the following territories:

    Karnataka - Rs. 173.25 crores
    AP/TS - Rs. 59 crores
    Kerala - Rs. 18.50 crores
    Tamil Nadu - Rs. 11.75 crores
    Rest of India - Rs. 98.50 crores
    India - Rs. 361 crores

    North America - $2,350,000
    Middle East - $1,200,000
    Australia/New Zealand - $350,000
    UK - $180,000
    Singapore - $100,000
    Germany - $80,000
    Rest of the World - $100,000
    Overseas - $4,360,000 / Rs. 36 crores
    Worldwide - Rs. 397 crores
     

