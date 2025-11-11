OTT platforms are changing the way audiences watch films, breaking language barriers and boosting pan-Indian reach. From Kantara to Mirai, several films have dominated viewership, making them the most-watched Indian movies this week.

OTT platforms have transformed how Indian films reach audiences, allowing movies to cross language barriers and appeal to a pan-Indian viewership. Pan-Indian films are now widely embraced on OTT, and recent data from media consulting firm Ormax Media highlights the most-watched Indian films from November 3 to 9.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kantara Dominates OTT Viewership

The 2022 blockbuster Kantara emerged as the most-watched film on OTT during this period, attracting 4.1 million viewers. Available on Amazon Prime Video, the film’s Hindi version is yet to release, with only the South Indian language versions streaming since October 31. Globally, Kantara has earned ₹827.75 crore, including ₹55 crore from Kerala and ₹110.4 crore from overseas markets. Its Hindi version alone has earned ₹204 crore, impressing even Bollywood’s top stars. The prequel, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, released in theaters on October 2.

Lokah Emerges as a Pan-Indian Contender

The Malayalam film Lokah, streaming in seven languages including Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali, secured the second spot with 4 million viewers on OTT. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and stands out as the only Malayalam movie in the top five, showcasing the growing acceptance of regional cinema among wider audiences.

Mirai, Iddli Kadai, and Baaghi 4 Complete the Top Five

In third place, Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and streaming on JioHotstar, garnered 3.1 million viewers. Fourth on the list was Iddli Kadai, a Netflix release written, directed, and led by Dhanush, with 2.4 million viewers. Rounding out the top five, Baaghi 4 attracted 2 million viewers on Amazon Prime Video, proving that action-packed Bollywood films continue to draw significant OTT audiences.

OTT: The Future of Pan-Indian Cinema

The recent viewership trends highlight how OTT platforms are enabling films to reach diverse audiences across India and beyond. With regional and pan-Indian films performing strongly, OTT streaming is reshaping the entertainment landscape, making it an essential avenue for filmmakers and producers alike.