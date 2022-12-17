Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty is 'Overwhelmed With Joy', know why

    Kantara has received appreciation from a number of performers, including Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Also, Kantara is now features in 'Best of 2022' Indian Films List, read on

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    Kantara by Rishab Shetty has received an incredible response from the audience since its debut. Several stars have applauded the film, including Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

    Kantara is now included as one of the 'Best of 2022: Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies' on IMDb. The film is ranked sixth on the list.

    Rishab Shetty recently turned to Twitter to express his delight, posting photos alongside the keepsake he got. "Overwhelmed with delight to receive this from @IMDb in for #Kantara," he said, adding a red heart emoji. Rishab Shetty's Tweet can be seen here:

    Several admirers praised the actor and his Kantara crew in response to his Tweet. “First it won audiences hearts and now it’s time to win the awards, rewards & appreciation all over the world," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, Congratulations for this prestigious award. You proved there are good movies to be brought to this World. Looking forward to more unique movies ahead."

    Kantara, on the other hand, was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty not only performed the key role in the film, but also wrote and directed it. The film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films and starred Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in major parts.

    Kantara was reportedly created on a Rs 16 crore budget but grossed more than Rs 400 crore at the box office across languages. In a recent interview, Shetty said that Kantara is a big-budget picture for him and added, "My last film was merely 10 per cent of Kantara's budget. In comparison, Kantara is unquestionably a big-budget picture for me."

