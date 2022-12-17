Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her Calvin Klein bra in her latest Instagram post

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    In the latest pictures, Disha Patani can be seen displaying her toned physique while wearing black lingerie and blue denim.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is well-known for raising the temperature in online with her provocative and sensuous images.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is an expert at keeping her followers and fans riveted to her Instagram account with her pictures and videos.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently drew the attention of social media users when she posted a photo on Instagram.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha can be seen in the photo displaying her toned physique while wearing black lingerie and blue denims.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans flocked to the comments section of Disha Patani's Instagram post as soon as her photo got popular.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One user wrote, 'hotness overloaded' while another wrote, 'hottie hottie'. A user hilariously wrote, '20 rupey ki pepsi disha Patani sexy'.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, several others dropped hearts and fire emojis in abundance expressing their love for Disha. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this picture, Disha Patani looks like a diva in a sexy CK hot pink bralette. Her upcoming movie is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42' because it is Tamil star Suriya's 42nd film. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Best picture of the day: RRR star Jr NTR cuddles his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party RBA

    Best picture of the day: RRR star Jr NTR cuddles his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party

    Still processing this Priyanka Chopra on DJ Stephen tWitch Boss death RBA

    'Still processing this': Priyanka Chopra on DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss' death

    Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report RBA

    Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report

    Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film vma

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film

    Recent Stories

    football Sergio Busquets retires from international football; Xavi and Jordi Alba laud his glorious career-ayh

    Sergio Busquets retires from international football; Xavi and Jordi Alba laud his glorious career

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea today; check details AJR

    'Not aware of filing bail application': Aaftab Poonawala tells Delhi court in Shraddha murder case

    Best picture of the day: RRR star Jr NTR cuddles his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party RBA

    Best picture of the day: RRR star Jr NTR cuddles his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party

    Supreme Court rejects Bilkis Bano's review plea against remission of her rapists' sentence

    Supreme Court rejects Bilkis Bano's review plea against remission of 11 gangrape convicts

    Still processing this Priyanka Chopra on DJ Stephen tWitch Boss death RBA

    'Still processing this': Priyanka Chopra on DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss' death

    Recent Videos

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon