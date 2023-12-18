Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kantara star Rishab Shetty adopts government Kannada school in his hometown Keradi; read details

    Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel, and the actor-writer-director will take the film on floors soon.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Rishab Shetty, the star of Kantara, has created headlines by revealing his sensational look from the upcoming Kantara Chapter 1. The actor who has astounded the nation with the success of Kantara is also a guy to look up to for his generosity, dedication to his family, and concern for society's welfare. Rishab's concern for the welfare of society was recently demonstrated when he stood to survive Kannada schools via movies. 

    Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kaasaragodu, movie director Rishab Shetty, who has conveyed the importance of Kannada school survival through cinema, has adopted the endangered government Kannada school of Keradi, his hometown, through the Rishab Shetty Foundation to save Kannada schools. The local chiefs and elders were present on this occasion and congratulated Rishab Shetty on the adoption of the village school. This says volumes about Rishab's spirit of improving the world via cinema, which is evident in his works and in real life. 

    Surprisingly, Rishab's 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale' was named a film office blockbuster. At the 66th National Film Awards in 2019, it received the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

    Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has began work on the second installment of the much-anticipated Kantara, named Kantara Chapter 1, which will be a prequel, and the actor-writer-director will begin filming shortly.

