The excitement around Kantara Chapter 1 continues to soar as the trailer receives an overwhelming response online. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film has already captivated audiences with its visual grandeur and storytelling. At the recent pre-release event, Rishab Shetty spoke candidly about the grueling journey of making the movie, including life-threatening incidents that occurred during the shoot.

Adding to the emotional moment, his wife, Pragati Shetty, who also serves as the film’s costume designer and creative partner, expressed her pride in her husband’s dedication and resilience, leaving the audience touched by her heartfelt words.

Pragati Shetty’s Emotional Tribute

Standing beside her husband, Pragati Shetty shared her emotional thoughts about the film and Rishab’s journey. “The trailer has been released with the blessings of the gods. We faced many difficulties during the shooting. I am very proud of Rishab. No matter how many obstacles he faced, he worked hard and faced everything. This is not an easy task. He has worked as a writer, director, and actor,” she said, visibly moved. Her words highlighted the immense personal and professional commitment Rishab has poured into the project.

Audience Excitement and Expectations

The Kantara Chapter 1 trailer has already crossed 55 million digital views and counting, creating massive anticipation among fans. Viewers who experienced the first chapter of Kantara have high expectations for the upcoming release. The film crew has reportedly worked day and night to ensure the movie meets these expectations, with Rishab and his team overcoming every obstacle without giving up.

A Divine Journey of Dedication

The Kantara team credits their success to divine blessings and the support of Kannadigas and fans. Pragati Shetty echoed this sentiment, emphasising that despite the hardships, the crew’s dedication and faith made it possible for the film to reach this milestone. The trailer has served as an invitation for audiences to experience the cinematic spectacle, which is slated for release this Vijayadashami, promising a grand-scale theatrical experience.